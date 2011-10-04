(Adds quotes, details)

STOCKHOLM, OCT 4 - World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday it was reorganising its truck operations to better focus on its global brands, and had appointed a new chief financial officer.

The company said it would reorganise its sales divisions into three regional areas, each taking charge of various truck brands. Earlier, sales had been arranged purely along brand lines.

"We are doing this to achieve a more agile and efficient organization with greater focus on our customers and brands," said chief executive Olof Persson, who took over earlier this year.

The new divisions will report directly to him. He said this would lead to improved coordination between Volvo's truck companies and the development and production units.

"The CEO will become a much more operationally effective person in the new organisation, with a pretty clear mission to make the truck operations even more profitable, efficient and competitive," said Handelsbank Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau.

Volvo makes trucks under its own name and as Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks and UD Trucks.

Under the new scheme, an Americas division will look after Mack brand, a Europe, Middle East and Africa group will have global responsibility for the Volvo and Renault brands while an Asia Pacific division will oversee the UD brand.

The changes involve the appointment of a new chief financial officer, Anders Osberg, currently head of Volvo Treasury. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)