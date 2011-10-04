(Adds quotes, details)
STOCKHOLM, OCT 4 - World number two truck maker Volvo
(VOLVb.ST) said on Tuesday it was reorganising its truck
operations to better focus on its global brands, and had
appointed a new chief financial officer.
The company said it would reorganise its sales divisions
into three regional areas, each taking charge of various truck
brands. Earlier, sales had been arranged purely along brand
lines.
"We are doing this to achieve a more agile and efficient
organization with greater focus on our customers and brands,"
said chief executive Olof Persson, who took over earlier this
year.
The new divisions will report directly to him. He said this
would lead to improved coordination between Volvo's truck
companies and the development and production units.
"The CEO will become a much more operationally effective
person in the new organisation, with a pretty clear mission to
make the truck operations even more profitable, efficient and
competitive," said Handelsbank Capital Markets analyst Hampus
Engellau.
Volvo makes trucks under its own name and as Renault Trucks,
Mack Trucks and UD Trucks.
Under the new scheme, an Americas division will look after
Mack brand, a Europe, Middle East and Africa group will have
global responsibility for the Volvo and Renault brands while an
Asia Pacific division will oversee the UD brand.
The changes involve the appointment of a new chief financial
officer, Anders Osberg, currently head of Volvo Treasury.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)