* Organic sales growth should at least equal competitors
* Operating margin should be ranked among top two
competitors
* Shares down 4.4 percent
By Helena Soderpalm and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 Swedish truckmaker Volvo
(VOLVb.ST) is to focus on efficiency more than growth to meet
new financial targets calling for an operating margin among the
top two of named competitors.
Shares in the world's number two truckmaker after German
group Daimler (DAIGn.DE) were down 4.4 percent by 0955 GMT on
Thursday, in line with a 4.1 percent lower European industrial
goods and services sector .
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Eicher, Mack, Renault
and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said organic sales
growth for its truck, bus and construction equipment operations
and Volvo Penta should at least equal a weighted-average for
comparable competitors.
Investor relations director Patrick Stenberg told Reuters
the new goals were more challenging than previous targets, which
were for an entire business cycle or for the group as a whole.
"They (targets) are more focused on the operational
efficiency compared with growth ... the growth goal is more in
relation to our competitors," he said.
RIGHT DIRECTION, BUT VAGUE
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said the new targets were not
that concrete since figures from competitors could be tough to
pin down. He was upbeat about the broader move.
"They now shift the focus more towards earnings and becoming
a best-in-class truck maker. So, that way it is a clear signal
to the market that they want to be in the lead on the earnings
side going forward," he said.
Volvo said its truck operations will be measured together
with its bus operations against Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Iveco
, MAN , Navistar , Paccar ,
Scania SCVb.ST and Sinotruk .
Its construction equipment business will be measured, with
Volvo Penta, against rivals Brunswick , CAT , CNH,
Cummins , Deere , Hitachi , Komatsu and
Terex .
Credit Suisse analysts said in a note: "Such benchmarking
targets represent a hindrance as opposed to help for new CEO
Olof Persson as he seeks to galvanize and mould the company
around him.
"Continually monitoring yourself against peers as opposed to
defining your own strategy and targets is both backward looking
and non-motivational in our view."
EARNINGS POTENTIAL
Sydbank's Imsgard said Volvo still had a sizeable gap to
Scania -- one of its biggest competitors -- in terms of margin.
"There is a big potential in these targets if they really
can fulfill being on level with a company like Scania. Then
there is a huge upside for Volvo going forward," he said.
UBS analysts said in a note that Volvo aimed to improve
significantly its performance in downturns.
"While among the top two in trucks margins in a normal
environment, it was the worst performing truck manufacturer and
one of the weakest construction equipment manufacturers during
2009, and far from the top two in profitability," they said.
"We believe the group is in better shape this time around
with cost cutting already ongoing, increased flexibility and
preparedness so it is positive to see that the board also sees
scope to improve performance significantly."
Volvo suffered a sizeable operating loss during the 2009
downturn but bounced back relatively quickly thanks to strong
demand in emerging markets and renewed growth in Europe and
North America.
"Following the completion of the streamlining of the Volvo
Group towards commercial vehicles and a number of acquisitions,
the company now has the size and geographical footprint
necessary to achieve long-term success," chairman Louis
Schweitzer said.
Volvo's previous financial targets, adopted in September
2006, comprised an annual sales increase of 10 percent and an
operating margin for industrial operations of 7 percent or more.
