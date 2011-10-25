* Volvo q3 op. profit 5.8 bln sek vs forecast 6.2 bln

* Sees decline in European mkt next year, rise in North America

* Says preparing to reduce production in Europe

* Says Chinese construction equipment market growth slowing (Updates shares, adds analyst comment, more details)

By Patrick Lannin and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said it was preparing to cut output in anticipation of lower vehicle demand in Europe next year as a recovery in sales in the region runs out of steam.

It also warned of slowing growth in the emerging regions that have boosted truck makers' sales since the previous slowdown, saying the Chinese construction equipment market would slow and forecasting a weaker Brazilian truck market next year.

On the upside, it saw growth in 2012 in Japan and the North American truck market, which needs new, less fuel hungry trucks.

Volvo has recovered strongly from a crash in sales in 2009 after the global financial crisis, but has been forced to reduce its forecast for the scale of further recovery on the back of macroeconomic uncertainty in Europe.

"In Europe, we have noted a slight slowdown recently," said chief executive Olof Persson, who took over in September and whose comments echoed those from smaller rival Scania SCVb.ST last week.

"Production rates, which were slightly increased in August, are currently somewhat higher than the order-intake rate, which is why we are preparing to reduce manufacturing rates in the European production system in the beginning of next year," he added in a statement.

Given a forecast for a 2012 drop in the market of 10 percent in Europe and Brazil and expected 20 percent gains in North America and Japan, Persson told a conference call the market would essentially be flat between 2011 and 2012.

Swedish news agency TT quoted Olfosson as saying the company would not renew the contracts of 400-450 temporary workers in Sweden as part of the production cuts.

The company saw overall European truck sales rising this year to 240,000 units from last year's 179,000 units, before the expected 10 percent drop next year.

For North America, it expected the market to sell 210,000 trucks this year, undershooting a previous forecast, but rising a further 20 percent in 2012.

The group reported a third quarter operating profit of 5.8 billion crowns ($884 million), up from last year's 4.9 billion on recovering demand but undershooting a forecast for 6.2 billion crowns. Third quarter operating margin came in at 7.9 percent versus an expected 8.6 percent in the Reuters poll.

Shares in the company, which competes against world number one Daimler (DAIGn.DE), edged down in early trade, but analysts said the forecast drop in demand was actually not as bad as some had expected.

By 1012 GMT, the share was up 2.7 percent at 81.35 crowns.

CHINA CONSTRUCTION GROWTH SLOWING

"The figures are a bit weaker than expected, but that seems a bit uninteresting given that the comments on 2012 are very positive under the circumstances," said Nordea analyst Johan Trocme.

Sales of trucks rose 16 percent year-on-year to 47.7 billion crowns in the quarter while sales of construction equipment rose 18 percent year-on-year to 14.96 billion crowns.

"The results are a disappointment for the market in the third quarter, but I think that the comments about the future should be reassuring," said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard.

Demand was good in northern Europe and Russia but southern Europe and parts of eastern Europe were weaker, Volvo said.

It said it expected demand in the North American market to rise in 2012 as customers would be attracted by new trucks with lower fuel usage. It saw the market in Japan rising 20 percent next year and falling in Brazil by about 10 percent.

The group also expected further modest growth in mature markets for its construction equipment division, its second largest, though China was slowing due to government austerity measures launched to contain inflation.

It expected the total world market for construction equipment to grow by 5 to 15 percent in 2012 versus expected growth of 15 to 20 percent this year.

It saw the Chinese construction equipment market growing between 5 and 10 percent this year and between zero and 10 percent in 2012.

($=6.562) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)