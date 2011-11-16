* North American deliveries up 43 pct

* Europe up 21 pct, Asia up 28 pct

* Shares open down 0.4 pct

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday its truck shipments rose 25 percent in October despite increasing gloom about the global economy.

Volvo has bounced back from a crash in sales in 2009 after the global financial crisis, but has been forced to reduce its forecast for the scale of further recovery due to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Overall the set of numbers for October are a bit stronger than I had expected, I think it's positive to see that Eastern Europe is still on a very positive trend, and North America is also doing quite well," said Morten Imsgard, analyst at Sydbank.

He said that Europe was beginning to show signs that growth is slowing.

"But the other parts of the business seem to be pretty much unaffected by the global macroeconomic turmoil and it's a positive signal for the Volvo investors."

The company forecasts overall European truck sales rising this year to 240,000 units from last year's 179,000 units, it said at the end of October. For North America, it expects the market to sell 210,000 trucks this year.

Volvo has recently set new financial targets that assess it with respect to competitors.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments in October were up 21 percent in Europe while they rose 43 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were up 28 percent.

Total deliveries from the Volvo Group's truck operations amounted to 22,028 vehicles in October.

Volvo shares opened down 0.4 percent at 76.85 crowns. (Editing by Erica Billingham)