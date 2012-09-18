* Volvo truck shipments down 4 pct in August

* Says market conditions worsen (Adds detail, quotes, background)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 World number two truckmaker Volvo posted a 4 percent year-on-year fall in truck shipments in August due to economic weakness in western Europe and South America and said conditions were deteriorating across its home region.

After motoring through a strong recovery in demand through 2010 and most of 2011, truck makers are facing tougher times as the euro zone debt crisis squeezes demand in Europe and other markets ease due to a slowdown in the broader global economy.

The highly cyclical nature of the heavy-duty truck market, which is sensitive to shifts in the economic climate and reflects trends in international trade, combined with widespread macro economic uncertainty has left the strength of demand in coming months in serious doubt.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said on Tuesday unit shipments in western Europe fell 2 percent, offset by robust growth in the east to make for an 11 percent rise in the region overall.

The Gothenburg-based manufacturer noted that good demand during the early months of the year for its Volvo-branded trucks had bolstered deliveries in August.

"However, the current slowdown in economic activity and uncertainty about the future business climate in the region is clearly having a negative impact on demand for trucks," the company said in a statement.

"The weakening in market conditions in southern Europe and France continues and is also spreading across parts of Europe."

In North America, shipments rose 6 percent while they were down 22 percent in South America. In Asia, deliveries fell 9 percent versus August last year.

Volvo has forecast a European market of about 230,000 heavy trucks this year, a decline of around 5 percent, while it has banked on robust shipments during the first half yielding a market of 250,000 trucks in North America, implying growth of about 16 percent over 2011.

European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th straight monthly decline, the Brussels-based Association of European Automakers said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)