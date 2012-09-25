* Truck maker Volvo sets profitability push
* Aims to cut costs, boost emerging markets presence
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept 25 World number two
truck maker Volvo plans to cut costs in mature
markets such as Japan and push further into emerging markets as
part of its long-awaited plans to boost profitability.
Volvo is reorganising its business to lift its operating
margin, which has tended to trail domestic rival Scania's
, by 3 percentage points from last year's 8.7 percent,
a target most analysts see taking several years to achieve.
The company fleshed out how it would reach that goal in a
plan for 2013-2015, saying in a statement it would raise its
vehicle gross profit margin per region by 3 percentage points
while curbing its cost of sales and IT and research and
development spending.
"This strategy is a fundamental part in achieving our
target," Chief Executive Olof Persson told a presentation for
media and analysts, adding the strategy could yield a margin
boost for the trucks business alone of 6 percentage points.
Volvo shares gained on the news, standing almost 4 percent
higher at 94.75 crowns.
Volvo also said it would reduce its costs by 10 percent in
Japan and end production of its Japanese UD brand for the U.S.
market due to weak demand and rising regulatory costs.
Those measures would cause a charge of about 600 million
crowns ($91.26 million) in the third quarter, it added in the
statement.
Volvo, which is launching a new flagship FH series truck,
said it would also develop new heavy duty trucks for emerging
markets, which it aimed to produce in India, Thailand and China.
The Gothenburg-based maker of trucks, buses, construction
equipment and engines, said it would establish the commercial
presence needed to support revenue growth of 50 percent across
Asia-Pacific and 25 percent in Africa.
Volvo is number two after market leader Daimler.
It also competes with German MAN SE and Scania
in Europe and takes on U.S. Paccar and
Navistar in North America.