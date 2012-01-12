* Sees 10 pct drop in Europe demand for heavy-duty trucks

ABU DHABI, Jan 12 World number two truckmaker Volvo still expects a 10 percent decline in overall demand for heavy-duty trucks in Europe this year although some markets are showing improvements, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

He caused some confusion by initially saying the European truck market would be flat this year. He later backtracked. Volvo shares, however, still rose to their highest since October.

"I stand by the company's forecasts," Anders Osberg, who recently took on the job as chief financial officer, told journalists in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In its third quarter report the company had said it expected the total market for heavy-duty trucks in Europe to show a slight decrease in the region of 10 percent this year.

He said his prediction made earlier at a news conference for a possibly flat European market this year was a mistake. "I am sorry this happened, it is one of my first press conferences."

Worries about slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook for truckmakers, after demand picked up sharply following the last downturn in 2009.

Osberg told the news conference Volvo was nevertheless seeing market improvement in some European countries such as Russia, Ukraine and the Nordic states and that there was potential for growth in eastern Europe.

Volvo said in October it would cut production to meet the slowdown in Europe, its biggest market, and has introduced a shortened work-week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit.

Osberg said Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, expects the Middle Eastern market to grow 30 percent over the next five years.

He said Volvo hoped to finalise a planned sale of its small aerospace engine component business by the end of the first half of the year.

Shares in Volvo were up 2.3 percent at 0951 GMT, outperforming the wider market in Stockholm, to the highest level since October. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho via Stockholm Newsroom, writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)