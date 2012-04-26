* Q1 order bookings down 1 pct, vs forecast 11 pct fall

* EBIT 6.2 bln SEK, vs forecast 5.6 bln

* Raises 2012 European truck market forecast

* Shares up 5.5 percent (Adds analyst comment, detail, background)

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, April 26 World number two truckmaker Volvo is to increase output because demand has been recovering in Europe where its expectations for 2012 have been raised after its first quarter beats forecasts.

Volvo, a rival to German market leader Daimler, said on Thursday it now expected the European market to contract to about 230,000 units this year compared with a previous estimate of 220,000 trucks. Last year, sales were 242,400 units.

"As a result of the increased order intake, we are planning a slight increase in production rates in Europe during the second quarter," the company said.

Volvo shares were up 5.5 percent in early trading.

European truckmakers have been bracing for tougher times as euro zone debt turmoil sours their home market while a rules-driven switch to new engines hits demand in Brazil, the main South American market.

Volvo's upbeat view on Europe helps dispel fears of a plunge in its top market, which accounts for roughly a third of its trucks business, and came after Swedish peer Scania exuded more cautious optimism earlier this week.

Volvo, which makes heavy-duty trucks under the Eicher, Mack, Renault and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said orders dipped only 1 percent across all markets in the first quarter, compared with a forecast 11 percent decline.

Orders in Europe fell 2 percent after a 24 percent fall in the previous quarter.

"This is a good report and what breaks the mould is that truck sales are better than expected," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said.

"The other thing is that order intake is as strong as it is during the quarter. Europe was almost unchanged at an annual rate, and one should remember that it was up 46 percent last year. So this is a very robust and good quarter for Volvo."

Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($926 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion and compared with a forecast for 5.57 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales also blew past market expectations, rising 10 percent to 78.8 billion crowns versus a forecast 72.2 billion.

The bright spot in the highly cyclical global heavy truck industry has otherwise been North America where a fitful upturn has at long last gathered pace as transporters move to replace ageing fleets and a moderate economic recovery takes hold.

Volvo said the favourable trend held firm in the North American market and reiterated a forecast for the market to expand to about 250,000 units from a year-ago 216,000.

It also stood by its forecast for the Brazilian market, where sales are affected by the introduction of new tougher engine emission rules, to slip to 105,000 trucks in 2012 from 112,000 last year.

Volvo, which also makes construction equipment, buses, boat engines and aerospace components, painted a mixed picture of the market for construction gear, slashing its outlook for the important Chinese market while seeing strength elsewhere. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)