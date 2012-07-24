STOCKHOLM, July 24 World number two truck maker
Volvo posted a smaller-than-expected fall in
second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for
its two top markets, despite a weakening global economy and
rapidly souring order intake.
Operating earnings at Volvo slipped to 7.34 billion Swedish
crowns ($1.05 billion) from a year-ago 7.65 billion to come in
above a mean forecast for 6.66 billion seen in a Reuters poll of
16 analysts.
However, the earnings were boosted by a positive 495 million
crowns from a value added tax credit in Brazil which related to
too high payments there in previous years. This was not included
in the earnings poll.
Order bookings of its trucks also dipped more than expected,
falling 19 percent on the year in the second quarter compared to
a 10 percent fall seen by analysts.
($1 = 6.9726 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)