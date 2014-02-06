STOCKHOLM Feb 6 World number two truck maker Volvo posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings, dented by currency headwinds and lingering costs for launching new models, and unveiled plans to cut 4,400 jobs in its quest to boost profits.

However, order bookings at the group held up surprisingly well despite a slowdown in Europe as activity shot up in North America.

Volvo, competing for market leadership with Germany's Daimler, said operating earnings excluding restructuring charges rose to 3.08 billion Swedish crowns ($471.65 million) from a year-ago 2.19 billion, below a forecast 3.80 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5302 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)