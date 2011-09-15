STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday that shipments of its trucks rose 35 percent year-on-year in August.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 52 percent in Europe while they rose 57 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were up 6 percent.