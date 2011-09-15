UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday that shipments of its trucks rose 35 percent year-on-year in August.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 52 percent in Europe while they rose 57 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were up 6 percent.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.