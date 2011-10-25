STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Volvo, (VOLVb.ST) the world's second largest truck maker, reported third quarter earnings on Tuesday which undershot forecasts and said it expected a decrease in the European market next year but growth in North America.

The group reported an operating profit of 5.8 billion Swedish crowns versus a forecast 6.2 billion crowns ($884 million) in a Reuters poll and last year's 4.9 billion crowns.

"The total market for 2012 (for Europe) is difficult to assess due to the uncertain macroeconomic situation, but against the backdrop of a continued need to replace trucks, our current assessment is that the total market for heavy-duty trucks in Europe 29 will show a slight decrease in the region of 10 percent during 2012," the company said in a statement.

It expected the North American market to grow about 20 percent next year, it added.

($=6.562) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)