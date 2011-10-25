STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Volvo, (VOLVb.ST) the world's
second largest truck maker, reported third quarter earnings on
Tuesday which undershot forecasts and said it expected a
decrease in the European market next year but growth in North
America.
The group reported an operating profit of 5.8 billion
Swedish crowns versus a forecast 6.2 billion crowns ($884
million) in a Reuters poll and last year's 4.9 billion crowns.
"The total market for 2012 (for Europe) is difficult
to assess due to the uncertain macroeconomic situation, but
against the backdrop of a continued need to replace trucks, our
current assessment is that the total market for heavy-duty
trucks in Europe 29 will show a slight decrease in the region of
10 percent during 2012," the company said in a statement.
It expected the North American market to grow about 20
percent next year, it added.
($=6.562)
