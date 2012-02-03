STOCKHOLM Feb 3 World number two truck maker Volvo posted a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in fourth quarter earnings on Friday and repeated that it expects the European market to shrink and the U.S. market to grow this year.

The group reported an operating profit of 7.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.04 billion) versus a forecast 7.2 billion in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts and 5.5 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"We keep our assessment that the market in Europe 29 will be about 220,000 heavy-duty trucks in 2012. We expect a slow start to the year and a gradual improvement," the company said in a statement.

"We retain our assessment that the total market in North America will continue to grow and end up at about 250,000 heavy-duty trucks in 2012," it said.

($1 = 6.7292 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)