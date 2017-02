STOCKHOLM Feb 22 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday that shipments of its trucks rose 2 percent year-on-year in January.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 4 percent in Europe while they jumped 22 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were down 7 percent.