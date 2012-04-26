U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
STOCKHOLM, April 26 World number two truck maker Volvo posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck market this year, saying it would crank up production slightly.
Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($925.79 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 5.57 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by