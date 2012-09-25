UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had set a strategic programme aimed at boosting profitability and cutting costs.
It said in a statement that its 2013-2015 strategy included goals for an increase in vehicle gross profit margin per region of 3 percentage points, to reduce the actual standard cost of sales by 10 percent, to decrease wholesale selling expenses to 5 percent of sales and to reduce the research and development cost to 11.5 billion crowns.
The group also said in the statement, released during a capital markets day presentation to investors, that it would take a charge of 600 million crowns ($91.26 million) in the third quarter related to cost cuts in Japan. ($1 = 6.5747 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources