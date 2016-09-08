UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
* A Chinese company has made an offer for the bus division of Swedish truckmaker Volvo, Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.
* Volvo has hired an international bank to look into the best way of extracting value from the bus business and a stock market listing cannot not ruled out, the newspaper said.
* The Swedish group is rethinking its strategy and is ready to consider the sale of assets including, besides its bus unit, its Construction Equipment business, the newspaper said.
* But management might first try to improve the profitability of the Construction Equipment division before taking any decision, it said.
* Volvo was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources