UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday it had yet to see any sign of a slowdown in its markets despite growing gloom about the outlook for the global economy.
"From what we can see today, we see very little of that (a slowdown)," Patrik Stenberg , a spokesman at Volvo said.
Earlier in the day, Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said August deliveries rose 35 percent.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.