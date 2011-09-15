STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday it had yet to see any sign of a slowdown in its markets despite growing gloom about the outlook for the global economy.

"From what we can see today, we see very little of that (a slowdown)," Patrik Stenberg , a spokesman at Volvo said.

Earlier in the day, Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said August deliveries rose 35 percent.