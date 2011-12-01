BERLIN Dec 1 MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) has made an indicative offer worth more than 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the aerospace engine component business of Swedish group Volvo (VOLVb.ST), a German newspaper reported.

In an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, daily Financial Times Deutschland cited sources familiar with the plans as saying MTU was being advised by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on the deal.

Volvo, the world's second-biggest maker of trucks, said on Nov. 21 it was in talks to sell the business. Analysts have said MTU was the most likely buyer, though MTU declined to comment at the time. [ID:nL5E7ML2NP]

Volvo Aero's sales fell by 22 percent to 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($2.1 billion) in the third quarter, while its operating income dropped to 102 million crowns from 224 million the same quarter last year, with the operating margin narrowing to 7.2 percent from 12.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) ($1 = 6.7594 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gary Hill)