PARIS Dec 21 Renault Trucks, a unit of Sweden's Volvo, is in talks to combine its defence division with Panhard, Les Echos reported, quoting the French armoured vehicle manufacturer's chief executive.

"We are looking at models for a tie-up, but nothing's been decided," Panhard CEO Christian Mons was quoted as saying by the French financial daily.

Renault Trucks and Panhard representatives did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Laurence Frost; Editing by Mike Nesbit)