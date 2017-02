STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Volvo, the world's second biggest truck maker, said on Tuesday it would introduce a shortened work-week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to adjust production to an expected fall in demand.

"We are making an adjustment in line with the expectation we have that there will be a decline in the total market in Europe of 10 percent in 2012," Volvo spokesman Marten Wikforss said.

"Exactly how many people, line rates and such, we never comment on."

Wikforss declined to give further information.

