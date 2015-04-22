* Appoints Scania's Lundstedt new CEO from Oct
* Q1 core profit 4.6 bln vs forecast 3.5 bln
* Says to find external partner for IT business
* Shares hit four-year high, rise as much as 16 pct
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Swedish truckmaker Volvo
named Martin Lundstedt, the head of rival
Volkswagen-owned Scania as its chief executive on
Wednesday, replacing embattled Olof Persson who has led a
sweeping efficiency drive.
Volvo, vying for dominance of the truck market with
Germany's Daimler and VW, also released better than
expected quarterly earnings two days ahead of schedule and said
it would seek an external partner for parts of its IT business.
While Persson's nearly four-year restructuring programme has
contributed to some of the strongest earnings of his tenure,
Lundstedt is considered one of the most respected executives in
the trucking industry and shareholders hope he will improve the
company's global position.
Shares in Volvo, which have underperformed competitors'
during what Sweden's shareholders association has called "four
lost years" under Persson, shot up 12.4 percent to 113.7 crowns
by 0847 GMT, higher than any time during his helm.
"The action program that Persson initiated seems to be
biting and he should get credibility for that," Christer
Gardell, managing partner at Cevian, Volvo's second-biggest
owner by votes, told Reuters.
"But at the same time we support the board's decision to
appoint Martin Lundstedt, who is widely recognised as one of the
best leaders in the trucking world. Now he has the assignment to
make Volvo the world's best trucks company."
Persson's plan aimed to cut 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2
billion) in costs and boost profitability to the level of more
nimble rivals such as Scania, a task it has yet to achieve and
so pressure from shareholders has been building.
Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, who as recently as April 1
had said he was confident in the work Persson was doing amid
reports he would get the axe, told a news conference Lundstedt
was being brought in to lead a new chapter for Volvo.
"We are now entering into a new phase. You can't reach world
leadership through just cost savings," Svanberg said.
The choice of a new CEO with such strong truck-making
credentials is likely to lead to expectations for a further
streamlining of a group that still generates nearly a third of
revenues from other businesses so that he can focus on trucks.
Investors like Gardell have made no secret further spin-offs
in the wake of the 2012 sale of Volvo's aero operation would be
welcome, though a downturn for construction gear makes a deal
for the biggest unit outside trucks unlikely in the short term.
Volvo shares have gained roughly half as much as the STOXX
Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index over the
past five years and underperformed the stocks of competitors
such as Daimler and U.S. Paccar Inc.
SCANIA SYSTEM
Lundstedt is a 25-year veteran at Scania, whose flexible
production system modelled on the ground-breaking techniques of
Toyota in the 1990s has helped it outpace Volvo in
terms of profitability over the past decade.
Scania's fine-tuned manufacturing, which uses a modular
system that is the back bone of car making across the globe, has
long been the envy of the trucking world and underpinned VW's
decision to buy out Scania last year.
Owners will be looking to Lundstedt to find similar answers
for the sprawling production base of Volvo that has historically
struggled to adapt to rapid swings in the highly cyclical demand
for commercial vehicles.
"Their (Scania's) success story was that they could continue
being the small company, only with a lof of sales," Hampus
Engellau, analyst at Handelsbanken, said.
"And Volvo probably lost that along the road-side in its
empire building, building huge walls of white-collar workers."
Lundstedt, whose easy-going manner endeared him to Scania
staff and helped smooth its integration into VW, will assume his
role in October, with CFO Jan Gurander serving as acting CEO in
the interim.
Persson meantime delivered some of the strongest earnings of
his tenure. Sweden's biggest listed company by sales and top
private sector employer said adjusted operating profit rose to
4.60 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.59 billion, topping a mean
forecast of 3.47 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.
Volvo also kept unchanged its outlook for growing heavy-duty
truck markets in both Europe and North America this year, but
further lowered its expectations for a decline in Brazil and a
sharp fall for construction equipment in key market China.
To placate investors Volvo has touted the possible sale of
parts of its large IT unit while selling a stake in Indian
partner Eicher Motors.
Volvo, which also makes buses, construction equipment and
boat engines, said it was looking to bring in a partner for
parts of its IT business, with annual sales totalling about 1.5
billion crowns, opening the door to a deal.
