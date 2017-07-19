FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Truck maker Volvo Q2 core profit narrowly beats forecast
July 19, 2017

RPT-Truck maker Volvo Q2 core profit narrowly beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and raised its forecast for the North American truck market this year.

Adjusted operating profit at the group rose to 8.54 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion) from a year-ago 6.13 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 8.48 billion in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.3008 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

