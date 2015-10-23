UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Global truck maker Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in third quarter core earnings on Friday and said it expected some growth in the European truck market next year while North American industry-wide sales were seen slowing.
Sweden's biggest company by sales and top private sector employer said adjusted operating profit rose to 5.1 billion crowns ($603.9 million) from a year-ago 2.9 billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.6 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.