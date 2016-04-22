(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, April 22 Global truck maker Volvo reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for the European truck market while predicting deeper downturns in North America and Brazil.

Sweden's biggest listed company by revenues said adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.46 billion crowns ($548 million)from a year-ago 4.60 billion, topping a mean forecast of 4.14 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1354 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editibg by Alistair Scrutton)