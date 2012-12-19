STOCKHOLM Dec 19 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks fell 15 percent year-on-year in November, weighed down especially by weak demand in North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, fell 13 percent while they were down 27 percent in North America.

Shipments fell 15 percent in Asia and decreased 12 percent in South America.

It said deliveries of Volvo branded trucks in North America were down 24 percent and that it was cutting production due to the weaker demand. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johannes Hellstrom)