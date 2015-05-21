STOCKHOLM May 21 Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Thursday deliveries of its trucks rose 8 percent year-on-year in April as a rise in shipments in Europe and North America offset lingering weakness in South America.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 8.5 percent year-on-year.

Volvo said deliveries rose 24 percent in Europe, its biggest market, while they were up 18 percent in North America. Shipments in Asia rose 9 percent while they tumbled 42 percent in South America. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)