UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Volvo Ab
* We have identified additional opportunities to reduce our structural cost level
* Says to implement further cost-reduction activities in volvo ce
* To reorganize group trucks sales in order to increase efficiency and reduce costs and review what is core and non-core in in our it operations
* Says targets cost reductions of an additional 3.5 bln SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources