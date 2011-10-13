* Sees 2011 global revenue of SEK 20-22 bln - CEO

* To build new plant in India, invest 4 bln rupees

* To double global annual capacity to 30,000 units by 2015

By Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay

BANGALORE, Oct 13 Volvo Bus Corp, part of Swedish truckmaker Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST), expects to double its annual global manufacturing capacity by 2015 as it ramps up its presence in Asia, its chief executive told reporters on Thursday.

The company expects Europe and North America, which are its largest markets, to remain weak and is depending heavily on the Asian market to drive growth.

"We don't believe we will see a big upturn in Europe," CEO Hakan Karlsson told a news conference in the southern Indian city of Bangalore. The company currently has 22 percent market share in North America and 13-15 percent in Europe.

Volvo Bus plans to increase its global manufacturing capacity to 30,000 units a year from 15,000 units -- half of which will be made in Asia.

For 2011, the company expects revenue of 20-22 billion Swedish Krona ($66.55 billion), compared with 20.5 million Swedish Krona last year. By 2015, it expects global revenue of 30 billion Swedish Krona, Karlsson said.

INDIA PLANS

The company, which is looking to make India a manufacturing and product development hub, plans to invest 4 billion rupees ($81.7 million) in the country in the next 5 years to raise capacity five times to 5,000 units a year, Karlsson said.

Volvo Bus plans to increase capacity at its existing facility near Bangalore to 2,500 units a year from 1,000 units a year and will set up a new plant to accommodate the rest.

Sales of trucks and buses in India, a key pointer to economic activity in the country, rose 18.05 percent to 70,634 in September, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are the market leaders in India's bus market.

Volvo Bus' India unit expects revenue growth of 25-30 percent in 2012, up from the 7-8 billion rupees forecast for this year.

Last December, the company said it expected to grow revenue to $1 billion at its India unit in 2015.

The company also expects to sell 700-800 units this calendar year.

The company, which has been focusing on the premium segment, is now looking to grow in the medium segment as well.

"Over the next few years, the medium segment will come and grow and we will like to be a part of that story," said Akash Passey, managing director and CEO of Volvo Buses India.

Price of products in the medium segment will be 25-30 percent lower than the 7-10 million rupees that the premium segment products are tagged at, he said. ($1 = 48.955 Indian Rupees/6.611 Swedish Krona) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)