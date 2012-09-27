PARIS, Sept 27 Zhejiang Geely-owned Volvo Cars is targeting a profit after interest and tax this year even as vehicle sales are likely to edge lower, its finance chief said on Thursday.

"Our target is to break even on an EBIT level for the whole of this year," CFO Jan Gurander said at the Paris auto show.

Volvo Cars posted 239 million Swedish crowns ($36.09 million) in earnings before interest and tax in the first half.

"We sold close to 450,000 cars last year and will sell a bit fewer in 2012," Gurander added.

He also said Volvo Cars would increase vehicle sales in China again in 2013.

"We consciously took the foot off the gas this year," the CFO said, adding this was the result of Volvo's Chinese organisation making some organisational changes. ($1 = 6.6220 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Ludwig Burger)