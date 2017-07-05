(Corrects in paragraph 5 to say models will be fully electric)
STOCKHOLM, July 5 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group
said on Wednesday all new models launched from 2019 will be
fully electric or hybrids, spelling the eventual end to nearly a
century of Volvos powered solely by the internal combustion
engine.
The Gothenburg-based company will continue to produce pure
combustion-engine Volvos from models launched before that date,
but said it would introduce cars across its model line-up that
ranged from fully electric cars to plug-in hybrids.
Volvo's plans make it the first major traditional automaker
to set a date for the complete phase-out of
combustion-engine-only models though electrification has long
been a buzzword across the industry and Elon Musk's Tesla Motors
has been a pure-play battery carmaker from day one.
"This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion
engine-powered car," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson
said in a statement.
Five new models set to be launched in 2019 through 2021 -
three of them Volvos and two Polestar-branded - will all be
fully electric.
"These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol
and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options on all
models," Volvo said.
"This means that there will in future be no Volvo cars
without an electric motor."
Volvo has invested heavily in new models and plants since
being bought by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group from Ford Motor Co.
in 2010, establishing a niche in a premium auto market
dominated by larger rivals such as Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
Part of its strategy has also been to embrace emerging
technologies which allow higher performance electric vehicles as
well as, eventually, self-driving cars.
Only last month, Volvo said it would reshape its Polestar
business into a standalone brand, focused on high-performance
electric cars aimed at competing with Tesla and the Mercedes AMG
division.
Volvo has also taken steps towards an eventual listing,
raising 5 billion crowns from Swedish institutional investors
through the sale of newly issued preference shares last year,
though the company has said no decision on an IPO has been made.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by David Evans)