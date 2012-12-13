UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Chinese-owned car maker Volvo said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement with China Development Bank.
Volvo Car group said in a statement the parties had, as a first step under the deal, signed a 922 million euro ($1.2 billion) loan with a maturity in 2020 that Volvo would use to refinance current loans.
The new loan would improve Volvo Cars' loan maturity structure with around 600 million euro in the coming years, it said.
Sweden's debt office said separately that Volvo Cars had paid back a loan from the European Investment Bank ahead of time following the agreement with China Development Bank. ($1 = 0.7669 euros)
(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources