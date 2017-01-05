STOCKHOLM Jan 5 Geely's Volvo Car Group:

* Volvo Cars says 2016 sales hit record, increasing 6.2 percent year-on year to 534,332 cars

* Says sales in Dec fell 2.1 percent year-on-year, hit by declines in Sweden and Western Europe

* Says record 2016 was driven by solid growth in all major sales regions, including double-digit increases in its two largest markets China and the United States

* Says looking ahead, Volvo is confident that 2017 will be another record year in terms of sales

Source text: here