UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Jan 5 Geely's Volvo Car Group:
* Volvo Cars says 2016 sales hit record, increasing 6.2 percent year-on year to 534,332 cars
* Says sales in Dec fell 2.1 percent year-on-year, hit by declines in Sweden and Western Europe
* Says record 2016 was driven by solid growth in all major sales regions, including double-digit increases in its two largest markets China and the United States
* Says looking ahead, Volvo is confident that 2017 will be another record year in terms of sales
Source text: here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources