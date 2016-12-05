STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group in statement on corporate website:

* Says sales drop 0.6 pct year-on-year in November

* Says YTD sales growth at 7.4 pct

* Says Chinese sales up 12.8 pct yr/yr in November, U.S. sales up 11.9 pct yr/yr

* Says November sales in Western Europe down 4.2 pct yr/yr, Swedish sales down 20.6 pct

* Says remains on track for another record year in global sales

