STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Car Group said on Tuesday sales of its cars rose 2.6 percent in November from the same month a year ago as growth in China, Sweden and the rest of Western Europe offset a double digit decline in the United States.

The Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold 38,941 cars in the month as sales rose 15.6 percent in China, 6.5 percent in Sweden and 3.4 percent in Western Europe.

However, the car maker has seen its U.S. turnover erode in recent years and sales there were down 14.4 percent last month. Volvo last month unveiled a vast model overhaul to revive its fortunes in what was once its single biggest market. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Johannes Hellstrom)