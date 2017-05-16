AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
BOCHUM, Germany May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.
"The first three months of the year look very good," Rolf Buch said, according to the prepared text of a speech he is holding at Vonovia's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
So far, the group expects its 2017 core profit (FFO I) to rise to between 830 and 850 million euros, not factoring in about 60 million euros of earnings from Austrian property group Conwert, which it agreed to acquire in September. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (BHCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' long-term foreign-currency ratings of the following notes issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited: USD300 million 3.1% senior unsecured notes due 2018 USD500 million 4.0% se