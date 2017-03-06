FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.

Buch, 51, joined Vonovia from German media group Bertelsmann in 2013 and led the company through its initial public offering and into the DAX as the first real-estate company to join Germany's blue-chip index in 2015.

"In his role as CEO, he has laid the right foundation for further dynamic growth and a successful future. We want to continue on this path with him," Chairman Wulf Bernotat said in a statement.

Vonovia is due to report 2016 results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Susan Thomas)