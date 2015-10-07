FRANKFURT Oct 7 Vonovia's Deputy
Chairman of the Management Board, Thomas Zinnoecker, is leaving
Germany's largest property group to join metering firm ista,
three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The manager headed property group Gagfah until its merger
with Deutsche Annington, which has now been renamed to Vonovia.
He will likely leave Vonovia in spring 2016, roughly a year
before his mandate ends, they added.
Zinnoecker and ista's private equity owner CVC
declined to comment, while Vonovia said Zinnoecker's mandate
runs until March 2017.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Kathrin Jones and Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)