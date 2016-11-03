FRANKFURT Nov 3 German property group Vonovia , Germany's biggest with around 340,000 apartments, plans a capital increase in January to finance its planned acquisition of Austrian real estate company Conwert.

Vonovia, which is looking to build scale on Europe's highly competitive property market, agreed in September to buy Conwert, which owns 24,500 apartments in growth regions such as Berlin and Vienna, for 2.9 billion euros ($3.22 billion).

The takeover received clearance from German and Austrian antitrust offices, and Conwert's main shareholders have signalled support for the takeover, which will see shareholders receive 74 Vonovia shares for every 149 Conwert shares they tender, implying a price of 17.58 euros per Conwert share.

Europe's property sector has seen a flurry of deals, with low interest rates prompting investors to pour more cash into real estate in search of higher returns and companies looking to bulk up.

Vonovia failed earlier this year in a bid to buy Deutsche Wohnen and Chief Executive Rolf Buch had repeatedly said the company did not need further acquisitions after buying some smaller peers including Gagfah and Suedewo.

