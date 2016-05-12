BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts' expectations for a 54 percent increase.
Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 186.3 million euros ($212.79 million) in the three months through the end of March, up from 118.0 million a year earlier.
Analysts had on average forecasted an FFO I of 179 million euros.
($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.