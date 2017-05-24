FRANKFURT May 24 Germany's biggest residential
real estate company Vonovia raised its guidance to
take into account earnings from Austrian property group Conwert
, which it agreed to acquire in September.
The group said on Wednesday it now expected to generate 2017
core profit (FFO I) of 900 to 920 million euros ($1.01-1.03
billion), compared with a previous forecast for 830 to 850
million euros.
In the first quarter, its core profit rose 17 percent to
218.2 million euros.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)