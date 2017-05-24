FRANKFURT May 24 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia raised its guidance to take into account earnings from Austrian property group Conwert , which it agreed to acquire in September.

The group said on Wednesday it now expected to generate 2017 core profit (FFO I) of 900 to 920 million euros ($1.01-1.03 billion), compared with a previous forecast for 830 to 850 million euros.

In the first quarter, its core profit rose 17 percent to 218.2 million euros.

($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)