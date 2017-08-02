REFILE--Vonovia keeps core profit guidance after H1 gain

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia stuck with its raised core profit guidance as it reported a 18 percent rise in first-half earnings.

Demand for German real estate has risen in recent years, with investors seeking safe havens and interest rates remaining low. The arrival of more than 1 million migrants in 2015 and 2016 combined has added to increased demand for housing.

The group had lifted its core profit guidance for 2017 to 900 to 920 million euros in May as it filled more of the flats it rents out and after it agreed to buy Austrian property group Conwert.

Vonovia manages around 356,000 flats, of which only 2.9 percent were vacant at the end of the first half, 0.1 percentage points more than a year earlier.

At the same time, its financing costs fell, helping to lift core profit (FFO I) for the first six months by 18 percent to 457.7 million euros. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)