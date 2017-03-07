(Repeats for technical reason with no changes to text)
* 2016 FFO 1 760.8 mln eur vs Rtrs poll 759 mln
* Proposes dividend of 1.12 eur/share
* Vonovia says expects full integration of Conwert by July
* Confirms 2017 forecast for FFO 1 to rise to 830-850 mln
eur
* CEO says no need to buy at inflated prices
FRANKFURT, March 7 Germany's biggest residential
real estate company Vonovia is planning to focus on
organic growth and abstain from acquisitions in an overheated
German market, Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on Tuesday.
"We don't need to buy at inflated prices," said Buch,
speaking after Vonovia reported 2016 results and said it expects
profits to rise this year.
Demand for German real estate has risen over the last years,
with investors viewing it a safe haven and interest rates
falling in some cases below zero. The arrival of more than 1.2
million migrants in 2015 and 2016 combined has added to an
increased demand for housing.
Buch, whose contract was extended by five years on Monday,
added that a potential acquisition of peer Deutsche Wohnen
, which Vonovia tried but failed to buy last year, was
not high up on his agenda.
Vonovia will instead focus on building new houses and on
investments in the roughly 400,000 flats it manages, targeting
spending more than 1.3 billion annually, albeit starting with 1
billion this year.
The company's vacancy rate fell by 0.3 percentage points to
a record low of 2.4 percent at the end of 2016, while a general
increase in property prices helped drive Vonovia's net asset
value by 27 percent to 14.3 billion euros.
For 2017, the group expects core profit to rise to between
830 and 850 million euros, not factoring in earnings from
Austrian property group Conwert, which it agreed to acquire in
September and which has 60 million in core earnings.
Vonovia said funds from operations (FFO I), a measure of
recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate
companies, rose 25 percent to 760.8 million euros in 2016.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)