* Still sees 2016 FFO of 690-710 mln eur

* 2015 FFO more than doubles to 608 mln eur

* Proposes 2015 div of 0.94 eur/shr (Adds details on 2016 guidance, CEO comment)

FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia stuck with its forecast for a 15 percent rise in profit from operations this year, after acquisitions helped earnings more than double in 2015.

Vonovia, which in September became the first real estate company to join Germany's DAX index of blue chip firms, said on Thursday it still expected funds from operations (FFO) of between 690 million euros ($749 million) and 710 million euros this year.

FFO, a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, more than doubled to 608 million euros in 2015, beating the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and the company's own guidance.

Vonovia last year got a strong boost from the integration of acquisitions Gagfah and Suedewo and now manages 370,000 apartments around the country.

The company failed in its effort to buy another peer, Deutsche Wohnen, but chief executive Rolf Buch remained upbeat.

"Our excellent figures show that, even without extra additions to our portfolio, our strategy will generate significant value increases thanks to its holistic approach to tenants and the living environment in general," Buch said in a statement.

Vonovia proposed a dividend of 0.94 euros per share for 2015, compared with consensus for 0.95 euros.

($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)