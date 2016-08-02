FRANKFURT Aug 2 Germany's biggest residential
property group Vonovia, which last year lost a
takeover battle for rival Deutsche Wohnen, is faring
well on organic growth and not dependent on acquisitions, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Vonovia, which manages roughly 140,000 flats in Germany, on
Tuesday lifted its full-year outlook on strong second-quarter
results, exceeding analyst expectations.
The group's Chief Executive Rolf Buch said improvements in
efficiency and synergies resulting from the acquisitions of
portfolios were greater than anticipated, but added further
takeovers were not a priority going forward.
"We are still looking at everything in Germany but we have a
calm pipeline at the moment," Buch said. "But we look at good
organic growth and fare well without acquisitions."
Vonovia shares were up 2.4 percent in pre-market trading,
making it the leader of Germany's blue-chip index DAX
which was seen down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)