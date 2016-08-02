* Vonovia lifts full-year guidance on strong H1

By Tina Bellon

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Germany's biggest residential property group Vonovia raised its full-year forecast for core profit and said it expected rising demand due to Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Vonovia, which manages roughly 140,000 flats in Germany and which last year lost a takeover battle for rival Deutsche Wohnen , said its past acquisitions, which include Gagfah and Suedewo, are integrating well and that it does not need further purchases to grow.

"We are still looking at everything in Germany but we have a calm pipeline at the moment," Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said. "But we look at good organic growth and fare well without acquisitions."

The company, the first property group listed in Germany's blue-chip index DAX, lifted its forecast for 2016 core profit, or funds from operations, to 740 million to 760 million euros ($827-849 million) as it reported strong second-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations.

Demand for German real estate has risen over the last year, with investors viewing a safe haven and interest rates falling in some cases below zero.

A survey of 555 mainly German real estate groups found 57 percent of respondents thought the Brexit vote would boost demand for real estate in Europe's biggest economy.

"We are considered a safe haven and especially the Brexit vote will lead to more investors investing in our stock," Buch said.

According to UBS, German house prices have risen by 5.6 percent on average over the past five years and Vonovia said that the increase in prices resulted in a higher valuation of its portfolios.

Prices for apartments in Germany's top seven cities rose 14.5 percent last year, according to research institute Empirica, the biggest increase since 2000.

"We expect stocks exposed to German residential to continue delivering superior returns for several more years," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note, with demand outstripping medium-term availability.

Germany saw a record influx of more than one million migrants last year and experts estimate that the country is in need of 24,000 additional apartments each year. (Editing by Louise Heavens)