MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin
America's largest Coke bottler, on Friday said it would buy
Brazilian bottler Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued
at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).
Coca-Cola Femsa said in a statement that its Brazilian unit
Spal will pay 1.73 billion reais to Vonpar's owners as well as
another 688 million reais that will be converted into Coca-Cola
Femsa shares.
Spal will also issue 1.09 billion reais in convertible
three-year debt to Vonpar owners.
Coke Femsa said it expects to see savings of around 65
million reais from the acquisition within two years.
Shares in Coca-Cola Femsa rose nearly 4 percent on
Thursday to close at their highest since late July. On Friday
they rose about 2 percent.
($1 = 3.2114 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Brad Haynes in
Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)