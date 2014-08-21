Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
Aug 21 Von Roll Holding AG : * Says H1 sales increased slightly by 0.1 % to CHF 246.1 million * Says H1 order intake increased by 6.4 % to CHF 243.3 million and order bank
rose by 8.4 % to CHF 129.8 million compared to year ago * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 1.9 million as against CHF 2.1 million in the
first half of 2013 * Says H1 net income stood at CHF -3.6 million compared with CHF -3.9 million
* Says H1 EBITDA grew by 11.5 % to CHF 10.2 million
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process