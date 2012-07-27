* More consolidation expected in Swiss private banking

* H1 profit down 15 pct but ahead of expectations

* Shares rise 8.1 pct, outperform sector (Adds details, background, CEO comment)

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, July 27 Swiss bank Vontobel said on Friday it could buy in up to 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.5 billion) of new assets, as it scours for the market for a bolt-on acquisition to beef up its asset management or private banking arms.

The group said it had a war chest of 600 million francs and was looking for deals as it reported better-than-expected results for the first half of 2012.

"We want to buy on the wealth management side, that is to say private banking and/or asset management," Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on a conference call.

First-half profit fell 15 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' average forecast, while money inflows also outstripped expectations.

Shares jumped 8.1 percent to 20.00 Swiss francs by 0720 GMT, outpacing a 1.2 percent rise in the European banks index .

More consolidation is expected in Swiss private banking after a concerted international attack on tax dodgers has undermined the country's long tradition of strict bank secrecy which helped it build up $2.3 trillion of offshore assets.

At the same time private banks are having to contend with lower income as risk-averse clients trade less and invest in cheaper and simpler instruments than higher-margin products such as hedge funds.

Vontobel said net new money jumped 55 percent to 5.3 billion francs, four-fifths of the total in asset management as clients spooked by the euro zone crisis poured money into emerging markets funds.

Assets under management climbed to 83 billion francs from 78.7 billion a year earlier, profiting chiefly from new funds from clients in Asia, the United States and the Middle East.

On Thursday, a source close to privately held rival UBP said that bank could target further acquisitions after buying Paris-based hedge-funds investor Nexar earlier this year and ABN Amro's Swiss private banking unit last year. $1 = 0.9764 Swiss francs) (Editing by Erica Billingham)