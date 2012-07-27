MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel's profit for the first half of the year fell 15 percent from a year ago and it said business in the months ahead would likely be subdued given the economic crisis in Europe.
It recorded a profit of 66.6 million Swiss francs for the first half, hit by weak financial markets and low client activity. Net new money inflows of 5.3 billion francs were up from a year earlier.
(Reporting By Catherine Bosley)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago