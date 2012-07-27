ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel's profit for the first half of the year fell 15 percent from a year ago and it said business in the months ahead would likely be subdued given the economic crisis in Europe.

It recorded a profit of 66.6 million Swiss francs for the first half, hit by weak financial markets and low client activity. Net new money inflows of 5.3 billion francs were up from a year earlier.

(Reporting By Catherine Bosley)